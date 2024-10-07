Armoor Excise SI Gets Bail in Criminal Conspiracy Case

Hyderabad: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted bail to an excise sub-inspector in Amoor of Nirmal district, allegedly involved in criminal conspiracy with several others. The judge dealt with a bail petition filed by Arla Gangadhar. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner along with the other accused induced innocent people to invest in u-bit crypto, assuring that their investment would be doubled after 500 days. Once the initial investment is made, the victims are further lured into activating ‘boosters’ that supposedly offer additional advantages, such as the ability to purchase a bike, car or other benefits. However, the said amounts were not returned. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the petitioner along with the other accused is neither running any multi-level marketing scheme nor did they collect any amounts from the gullible public. It was further argued that the de facto complainant, who is the investigating officer, foisted the complaint against them with all false allegations with an intention to harass them. In fact, counsel for the petitioner brought to the notice of the judge that the petitioner himself invested amounts in the company attracted by its offers and that he was neither a promoter nor owner of the company. The additional public prosecutor opposed the petition stating that serious allegations are levelled against the petitioner along with the other accused and enlarging them on bail may lead to tampering of evidence. After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record, the judge observed that no victim had lodged the complaint against the petitioner or other accused and that he was neither a promoter nor owner of any company. In view of the same and as most part of the investigation has been completed, the judge deemed it a fit case to grant conditional bail to the petitioner.

HC admits plea on recruitment criteria of southern discom

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court admitted a batch of 19 writ appeals on whether the southern discom go about recruitment using the district as the baseline. The Telangana State Southern Distribution Company Limited filed the batch of writ appeals against an order of the single judge, who had earlier allowed a batch of writ pleas. The single judge held that the appellant had no power to frame or amend regulations that it inherited from the erstwhile AP electricity board. Under the notification issued in September 2018, the company called for applications to fill up 2,500 vacancies for junior linemen. It provided that 95 per cent of such vacancies would go to persons from the local district. The said classification is under challenge. After hearing senior counsel, G. Vidyasagar at length, the probe panel of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Lakshminarayana Alishetty required multiple clarifications. It accordingly directed the discom to produce the relevant documents at the next date of hearing. The panel also made it clear that the petitioners, who had filed contempt cases, will not press the contempt cases until the next date of hearing.

Visually impaired candidate questions rejection by TGPSC

The Telangana High Court will hear a writ plea challenging the actions of Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and other authorities in not considering the candidature of a visually impaired candidate for the position of horticulture officer. Justice Pulla Karthik took on file a writ plea filed by Boda Gangadher. It is the case of the petitioner that despite belonging to an ST community and being eligible in the handicapped category and possessing required qualifications in agriculture, his candidature is not being considered by the respondent authorities. The petitioner alleged that the actions of the respondent authorities were contrary to a notification dated December 21, 2022 and in violation of the constitution. After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the judge directed the government pleader appearing for respondent authorities to get instructions.