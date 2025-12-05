Armed Forces Flag Day Focuses On Support to Ex-servicemen, Families

Hyderabad: Support for ex-servicemen and their families was the focus of Armed Forces Flag Day programmes held across Telangana on Friday. Events were organised at the Directorate of Sainik Welfare in Hyderabad and all ten regional sainik welfare offices with the participation of ex-servicemen, their families and NCC cadets.

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, created in 1949 to support rehabilitation and resettlement of retired personnel, continues to depend on voluntary public contributions. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who chairs the fund, inaugurated the observance by donating and later presented trophies to Rangareddy and Nizamabad districts for collecting the highest amounts.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy contributed Rs 1 lakh rupees to the fund and released ‘Brave and Bold’, a book documenting the stories of 75 gallantry award winners from Telangana, compiled by Colonel P. Ramesh Kumar, director of sainik welfare.

Senior officers including C.V. Anand, special chief secretary for home, and V. Seshadri, principal secretary to the Chief Minister, also donated.

Col Kumar thanked state employees for their steady support. “Government staff across all categories, from gazetted and non-gazetted employees to teachers, lecturers, drivers and Class IV workers, contribute voluntarily every year, and their support strengthens the Flag Day fund,” he said. He also acknowledged NCC’s role, saying cadets and commanders continue to support Flag Day activities across the state.

Officials said public participation remains essential for strengthening welfare measures for ex-servicemen and their families.