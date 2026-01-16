Areas Fitted With The Halogen Lights In The City To Fly Kites In The Night

HYDERABAD: Kite flying came alive with high spirits after sunset on Sankranti across several parts of Hyderabad, especially in the old city. Enthusiastic families and kite flyers lit up their terraces with halogen lights facing the sky, turning night into day.

Terraces became celebration zones as residents flew colourful kites, invited friends and hosted impromptu terrace gatherings. Music was played in the background, while some enthusiasts gave live commentary and the festivities continued till dawn.

A variety of kites — ‘Zeba’, ‘Langot’, ‘Do Kandil’ — and shimmering designs appeared more vibrant under the bright lights. Hussaini Alam witnessed some most striking sights, with numerous houses illuminated for night-time kite flying. Similar scenes were seen in Chappal Bazaar, Begum Bazaar and Bahadurpura.

For youngsters Maneesh, Adithya, Abhaynath, Shuban and Lucky, the night was packed with excitement. “Flying kites at night is special. Residents also burst fancy crackers to light up the sky,” they said.

Chaitanya, a resident of Kabutar Khana in Hussaini Alam, said the tradition has been followed for generations. “We invite relatives and friends. Some fly kites while others sit and chat till morning. Sankranti is special because everyone is relaxed and enjoying it,” he said.

Traditional sweets and snacks were served, with Rajasthani Ghewar emerging as a favourite. Popular in North India, the sweet has found growing acceptance here due to the presence of many North Indian families.