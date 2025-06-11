Archakas, Temple Staff Hail Telangana Govt. For Setting-up Welfare Trust

Hyderabad: Temples Protection Movement Convener and Hereditary Archaka of Chilkur Balaji Temple CS Rangarajan appreciated the initiatives of Telangana government led by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with regard to the welfare of archakas and employees of rural temples.

The setting up of a full-fledged trust was long pending after the State bifurcation in 2014. Even the archaka and temple employees welfare trust of undivided Andhra Pradesh (AP) established in 1997 after the Supreme Court Judgement on archakas with the same objectives had not been completely implemented.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of archakas (temple priests) and employees across Telangana by establishing a dedicated welfare fund. This initiative aims to provide crucial support to those who have diligently served in temples for extended periods.

Two days ago, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha along with Endowments Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Director Venkata Rao, and other officials, unveiled the poster for the Archakas and Employees Welfare Fund. Konda Surekha explained that the government had made a significant decision benefiting these vital members of the temple community.

She confirmed that approximately 13,700 priests and other staff working in temples up to the Assistant Commissioner level under the Endowments department would receive assistance through this new welfare trust.

The fund will provide posthumous or retirement gratuity to archakas and other employees. Importantly, gratuity will now be paid posthumously to priests under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme.

Furthermore, ex gratia payments upon death and funeral expenses will also be covered by this fund. Beyond these provisions, the fund will offer various forms of financial assistance, including medical reimbursement, support for marriage ceremonies, Upanayana Sanskaram, house construction, purchase and repair, education, and aid for disabled employees unable to perform their duties.

For 90 years old Dr M V Soundara Rajan who had fought relentlessly for revival of temple system both in the courts and the legislature, these initiatives are a step in the right direction as per this press release from Chilkur, Rangarajan added.