Archakas Seek Hereditary Rights, Changes in Act

Hyderabad: Hundreds of hereditary archakas from different regions of Telangana assembled to chalk out an action plan to have their long pending demands fulfilled. They sought restoration of their hereditary rights of service to the deities and demanded the implementation of the amended endowments legislation of 30/87, which bestows absolute power to the Endowments Department on the temples in the state.

A. Atreya Babu, president of AP Archaka Samakhya, briefed the gathering on how the amended act was implemented through the GO Ms 439 of 2019. Speakers appreciated the efforts of Dr M. V. Soundararajan who led the movement to amend the endowments legislation of 30/87. C. S. Rangarajan briefed the efforts taken to meet Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and the assurances of implementation of the amended act.

Telangana Inamdar Archaka Samakhya conducted this meeting by inviting archakas from major temples in which the hereditary system of archakatvam is in place. It was decided that a draft GO with requirements for Telangana region shall be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shortly.