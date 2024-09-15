APTDC plans cutting-edge sound and light show at Borra Caves

This S&L system will showcase the unique beauty of the interiors of Borra Caves from a perspective never seen before.

In addition, APTDC has underlined its commitment to develop top-notch accommodation for tourists near the Borra Caves, enabling the locale to become a must-visit destination.

Significantly, the tourism corporation received from the centre ₹30 crore under the Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 scheme. Under it, APTDC has invited requests for proposals to provide ₹24.1 crore-worth comprehensive facilities at Borra Caves.

According to tourism department regional director Pani Srinivas, development work at the caves will start immediately once the contract is finalised. He said, “It will be a new experience even for those who have already visited Borra Caves. Further, the new facilities will create significant job opportunities for the local youth, apart from boosting the local economy.”

Although these caves, comprising stalactites and stalagmites, attract thousands of visitors daily, the area lacks proper transportation, parking and accommodation facilities. To address this, APTDC proposes to develop facilities over 5.89 acres. About two acres of land will be earmarked for parking itself.

The entrance to the caves will be aesthetically designed. Electric vehicles will transport visitors to the caves to minimise pollution. Facilities, such as toilets, luggage storage room, and drinking water will be provided for tourists.

Additionally, the area in front of Borra Caves will be developed into a market street, where local tribes can sell their produce. Footpaths, viewpoints, visual decks and sitting areas will be strategically constructed for tourists to enjoy the beauty of the adjacent valley. Adventure sports are also a part of the development plan.