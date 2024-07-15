APSRTC Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Jadcherla; Several Injured

Jadcherla: Several people injured as an APSRTC bus caught fire after colliding with a DCM van on National Highway-44 in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar district, on Sunday night.



The accident occurred near Bureddypalli around 1:45 a.m.

The APSRTC luxury bus, belonging to the Dharmavaram depot in Satyasai district of neighboring Andhra Pradesh, began its journey from MGBS at 12:00 a.m. As the bus reached Bureddypalli, it collided with a DCM van that was making a U-turn. Alert passengers broke the bus windows to escape and assist the severely injured passengers.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations. Despite efforts by fire tenders to extinguish the flames, the bus was completely engulfed in fire.

The injured passengers were shifted to the government hospital in Mahabubnagar for treatment. Over fifteen passengers sustained injuries, and their conditions are reported to be stable, 108 staff and doctors said.