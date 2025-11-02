APS Bolaram Holds 22nd Sports Day

Hyderabad: Army Public School (APS), Bolarum, celebrated its 22nd Annual Sports Day, Cresente – Transcending Limits. The day featured track and field events, relays, and group performances cheered by parents and teachers. The event began with a parade under house flags, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial flame by the sports captain.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, Commandant, 1 EME Centre, and chairman of the school, said: “Value participation as much as victory. The essence of sport lies in teamwork, respect, and persistence.”

Principal Smitha Govind presented the annual report highlighting the school’s academic, sports and cultural achievements. Brigadier felicitated meritorious students, awarding medals and certificates. The celebration concluded on a note of pride and unity.