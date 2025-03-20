Applications sought from eligible candidates in Hyderabad to study abroad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad administration has invited applications from eligible students belonging to Scheduled Castes in Hyderabad to pursue higher education in USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The eligible students can register in https://telanganaepass.cgg.giv.in from March 20 to May 19, 2025 and the last date for registration is May 19, according to SC Development Department.

In the guidelines, the department said that a scholarship grant up to Rs.20 lakh or as per admission letter whichever is less, would be ensured along with one-way economic ticket and visa charges. Only one child from a family is eligible.

Around 60 per cent in graduation and eligible score in GRE/GMAT and English proficiency test as per government order is essential.

The income criteria for a candidate is that the family (student and parent) income should be less than Rs.5 lakh per annum from all sources.