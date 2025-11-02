Applications Invited for National Merit Scholarships

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has invited applications from college and university students for the National Merit Scholarship, an initiative under the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme of the ministry of education.

Applications are open for both fresh and renewal candidates for the academic year 2025–26. The last date to apply is November 15. Students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination–2025 can apply afresh, while earlier beneficiaries can renew their scholarships. Nodal officers will verify applications by November 30.

Eligible students can apply online through the official portal scholarships.gov.in. The TGBIE has also uploaded the list of top 20 percentile candidates of IPE 2025 on its official website for reference.