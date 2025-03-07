Applicants Must Upload All Their LRS-Related Documents Themselves

Hyderabad: All layout regularisation scheme (LRS) applicants need to upload their documents themselves, as there is no provision for HMDA officials to execute that task.

“The applicants can dial toll-free number 1800 599 8838 between 10 am and 6 pm for any assistance as regards LRS,” said HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad.

The status of the application can be checked on https://lrs.telangana.gov.in/layouts/Citizenlogin.aspx.

The GHMC has set up help desks in all its six zonal offices to dispose of LRS applications.

One of the primary complaints in GHMC and HMDA jurisdictions pertains to processing of applications.

“There is no clarity whether the application should be processed by the applicant or whether the authorities will process and send us the link,” said S. Gowtham, an applicant.

Harish Daga, an activist from the city, questioned the disposal time. “It is mentioned in the media that applicants who pay regularisation and pro-rata open space charges by March 31 will be entitled for a 25 per cent rebate. But the application status shows ‘pending at L1 officer – starting stage. ’ I would like to know if my application will be processed before March 31 so that I can avail of the discounted rate,” he said.