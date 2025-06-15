Appearance Is Must In All Case Hearings: TG Judge Tells Haridwar Banker

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has directed the Chief Manager of Canara Bank, currently serving in Haridwar, to appear before the High Court in Hyderabad on all scheduled dates of the contempt case proceedings filed against him.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy criticised chief manager Rajanish for failing to return a customer's gold ornaments after the loan had been repaid, forcing the customer to visit multiple bank officials to get them back. During this period, Rajanish was working in the Ashoknagar branch (in Hyderabad) of Canara bank.

Earlier, the bank had issued a notice to auction the pledged gold ornaments. However, the court intervened and halted the auction, directing the borrower to repay the loan in installments. Despite the full repayment of the loan, the bank officials did not return the gold ornaments, citing terms allegedly agreed upon at the time the loan was sanctioned. In response, the borrower filed a contempt of court case against Rajanish. The court subsequently ordered Rajanish to appear before it.

On Friday, he appeared before the court and said he had been transferred to Haridwar, which is 1,200 km from Hyderabad and he submitted that the regional manager of the bank in Hyderabad has to take a decision on the release of ornaments.

Reacting sharply, Justice Bhaskar Reddy severely criticised the submissions and directed Rajanish to appear for every hearing whether he is staying in Haridwar or abroad.