App Link Sent By Friend Costs Hyderabad Woman Of Rs 6.5 Lakh

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman from Karmanghat was duped of Rs 6.58 lakh after investing in a fraudulent mobile app, for which a link was sent by her friend, that falsely claimed to be government-authorised and police-certified.

According to a complaint filed with the Rachakonda cybercrime police, Vijayalaxmi, was introduced to an app named LF WORK by a friend in June. After registering with her Aadhaar details, the victim was contacted by a woman identifying herself as Park Lina, who claimed the platform was approved by the government and verified by the police. To reinforce the claim, the fraudster shared a certificate which later investigations established to be fake.

Vijayalaxmi was added to two WhatsApp groups administered by individuals using names such as Lee Young-ac, Park Ji, and Song Yunah, apart from Park Lina. The victim initially received small profits, which encouraged her and her husband to invest larger sums.

When the couple attempted to withdraw their money, the fraudsters informed them that the funds could only be released after three years. Vijayalaxmi told the police she had invested Rs 7,59,266 and managed to recover only Rs 1,00,640, losing Rs 6,58,626 in total. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Officials said the scammers made the app appear genuine by falsely portraying it as government-certified and police-authorised. Citizens have been urged to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of any investment platform before sharing personal information or transferring money.