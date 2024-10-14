APEPDCL activates control rooms across 11 districts

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Electricity Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has implemented proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and public safety in anticipation of heavy rains across several regions. APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prithvithej has alerted officials across 11 districts to stay vigilant and ready for emergencies.

The districts under APEPDCL's jurisdiction—Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, East and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Seetharamaraju—are on high alert. The company has made advance arrangements to mitigate the impact of severe weather.



Superintending Engineers (SE) and Executive Engineers (EE) have been tasked with ensuring that all necessary machinery, equipment, and personnel are readily available to address any power-related issues promptly. Dedicated control rooms have been established across affected districts to facilitate communication and provide timely updates regarding power outages or hazardous conditions such as downed electric wires or fallen poles.



Residents are encouraged to report any incidents by calling the toll-free number 1912 or the specific control room numbers for each district.



