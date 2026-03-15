Apartment Blaze in Begumpet

Hyderabad:A major fire broke out at an apartment in Prakash Nagar on Saturday. No loss of life was reported. According to reports, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an LPG leak.

The incident occurred at one of the flats on the second floor of Mayfair Apartments in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet. The residents had gone out after locking the house.

Neighbours who noticed smoke alerted the fire department, which reached the spot and doused the flames. Further investigation into the incident is underway, with a response from fire officials awaited.

