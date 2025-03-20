AP used WEF to deliberate on global challenges, not meant for signing MoUs: Payyavula Keshav

Vijayawada: Minister of finance Payyavula Keshav said the World Economic Forum was a good platform for leaders from public sector and corporate world to deliberate upon critical global and regional challenges and not a forum exclusively meant for signing of investment related Memorandums of Understandings.

Replying to questions on the details of MoUs signed by the AP government at Davos during WEF-2025 and quantum of investments committed and generation of employment in the Council here on Thursday, the minister said it was a platform used for deliberating on finding out potential for interests and investments.

He said the state government facilitated signing of MoUs with the potential investors during investment summits from time to time and added that the Economic Development Board was following for potential partnerships across the policy formulation, capacity building and investment spectrum.

He said, “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the first person to arrive at the India Pavilion at WEF in Davos to find potential investors for the development of AP.”

He said the state government had approved an expenditure of about Rs 10 crore to pay to Invest India and about Rs 16 crore for organising the event in the space for setting up round tables for deliberations.



