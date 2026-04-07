AP, Telangana RTCs Clash over Bus Bhavan

Hyderabad:A the dispute between the AP and Telangana road transport corporations over ownership and usage of the Bus Bhavan near RTC crossroads here flared up with senior APSRTC officials alleged that Telangana authorities tried to occupy portions of the A Block, which they said belongs to the Andhra Pradesh corporation, without consent. They said the move was linked to plans to house commercial tax offices in the premises.

The building, shared between APSRTC and TGSRTC, is divided into A Block and B Block, each measuring 62,500 sq ft.



TGSRTC officials said the decision was based on directions from the Chief Secretary to accommodate Telangana commercial tax offices, adding that the issue was later brought under control.



TGRTC employee unions also opposed the move, stating that the RTC building should not be handed over for other government uses when several corporation-related issues remain unresolved.



Officials said the final division of assets, based on recommendations of the Sheela Bhide Committee, is still pending, leaving both states as stakeholders in the property.



According to employees, APSRTC continues to use the building while maintenance is handled by TGSRTC. They said the situation escalated when Telangana authorities locked parts of the building, following which APSRTC officials also placed locks on the premises. The matter is now under discussion between the Chief Secretaries of both states.

