AP secures 3 out of 7 pilot projects in southern states

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has secured the lion’s share of energy efficiency projects, with three out of seven pilot projects in southern states, aimed at accelerating energy efficiency through cutting-edge technologies. During a webinar discussing the impact, significance, and future course of action, Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) deputy director general (DDG) Dr Ashok Kumar, highlighted a significant initiative in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the ministry of power. This partnership will spearhead the Demonstration of Energy Efficiency Projects (DEEP) initiative, the largest pilot project focusing on deploying innovative global technologies to transform energy use in industrial sectors.



Ashok Kumar explained that the DEEP initiative supports Designated Consumers (DCs) in achieving energy efficiency by introducing market-transforming technologies. It aligns with BEE’s Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme, helping industries meet their Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) reduction targets, which contribute significantly to national energy savings.



Secretary Milind Deora mentioned that the seven DEEP pilot projects in South India include three in Andhra Pradesh: NSL Textiles Limited, Inkollu; NSLTL, Edlapadu; and CCI Limited. The remaining pilot projects are HRG Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd and Orient Cement Limited, Karnataka; Minera Steel and Power Pvt Ltd, Karnataka; and Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Erode, Tamil Nadu. Notably, the entire expenditure for these pilot projects will be borne by the union government through the BEE.

