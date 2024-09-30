AP secures 3 out of 7 pilot projects in southern states
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has secured the lion’s share of energy efficiency projects, with three out of seven pilot projects in southern states, aimed at accelerating energy efficiency through cutting-edge technologies. During a webinar discussing the impact, significance, and future course of action, Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) deputy director general (DDG) Dr Ashok Kumar, highlighted a significant initiative in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the ministry of power. This partnership will spearhead the Demonstration of Energy Efficiency Projects (DEEP) initiative, the largest pilot project focusing on deploying innovative global technologies to transform energy use in industrial sectors.