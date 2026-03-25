AP Police Detain Woman from Hyderabad in Jihadi Activities Case

Hyderabad: A woman Sayeeda Begum from Chanchalguda who came under the radar of intelligence agencies for allegedly indulging in Jihadi activities, was detained by the Vijayawada police.

The police arrested persons Mohammad Rehmatulla Sharif of Winchpet, Mohammad Danish of Bhavanipuram, and Mirza Sohail Baig of Mahanthipuram in connection with the same case.

After their arrest on Tuesday, a police team from Vijayawada picked up the woman from Chanchalguda for further questioning.

Rehmatulla Sharif further stated that he came into contact with a foreign handler, namely Al-Hakim Shukoor, through social media, who instigated him towards jihad and advised him to join hands with Shadman Dilkash of Bihar, and Sayeeda Begum of Hyderabad, who were also involved in jihadi activities affiliated with the banned terrorist organization AQIS.

He further revealed that he was advised to associate with members of the radicalized “BENX COM” group, namely Azmanullah Khan (Bihar), Lucky Ahmed (Delhi), Mir Ashif Ali (West Bengal), Jishan (Rajasthan), Abdul Salaam (Karnataka), and Sharuk Khan and Shiak Fiaz Ur Rehman (both from Maharashtra), who are affiliated with the banned terrorist organization ISIS, by sharing their Instagram IDs and mobile numbers.