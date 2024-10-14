 Top
AP: More than 13 districts completed allocation of liquor shops

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2024 10:50 AM GMT
While the Maharashtra government is planning to bring in an Act banning naming of liquor shops after gods and goddesses, there is no such proposal to bring in a similar Act in Telangana. (Representational image)
The administration in all the districts in Andhra Pradesh completed the process of allotting liquor shops in more than 13 districts through draw of lots (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department in Andhra Pradesh 86 per cent of the process related to allotment of wine shops through a draw of lots on Monday.

Of the total 3396 notified shops, 2917 shops were allocated by 1 pm while remaining 479 were pending. As many as 197 shops, which are highest out of the total 227 shops in Tirupati were allotted followed by Nellore with officials allocating all the 182 shops in the district.

In Visakhapatnam, the district administration completed the process of allocation of 155 shops. This was followed by 155 shops out of 171 in Prakasam district. Around 13 districts including Parvatipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Konasema, Krishna and Guntur, among others completed the process.

The administration in the districts concerned made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of draw of lots to allocate wine shops in the presence of the Collector and other senior officials of the excise department.


