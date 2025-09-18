AP Liquor Scam: ED Conducts Searches in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple searches across the country including in Hyderabad on Thursday in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The searches targeted money-laundering intermediaries, who are suspected of having a major hand in diverting nearly Rs 3,500 crore funds through shell companies, binamis and hawalas, the officials said.

The state Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier filed a second supplementary chargesheet naming high-profile individuals including then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (not accused).

Several arrests have also been made in connection with the case.

The SIT claims that 16 liquor companies have paid approximately Rs 1,660 crore in bribe to secure contracts worth more Rs 10,500 crore from Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBSL) between 2019-24.