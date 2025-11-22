AP Govt to Settle Amaravati Farmers' Issues in Six Months: Narayana

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Saturday said all issues concerning farmers who pooled their land for the greenfield capital Amaravati will be resolved within six months.

The minister emphasised that the government will ensure justice for every farmer and noted that the registration of returnable plots allotted to them is progressing rapidly.

"All problems pertaining to Amaravati farmers will be solved in six months. We will do justice to all farmers in the (greenfield) capital," Narayana said in a press release following the second meeting of the three-member committee constituted to address farmers' issues here.

According to Narayana, only 719 farmers are yet to receive their returnable plots. He appealed to farmers "not to heed the selfish words of vested interests".

So far, Andhra Pradesh has pooled 54,000 acres for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati project, including 34,281 acres from 29,881 farmers across 29 villages, a majority of whom are Dalits.

The three-member committee, formed to resolve farmers' issues, met for the second time at the Municipal Department's main office in Amaravati.

Minister of State for Rural Development P Chandra Sekhar, Narayana, Tadikonda MLA Shravan Kumar, Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner K Kannababu, and others attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed progress on decisions from its first meeting on November 10 and deliberated on additional issues.

Chandra Sekhar said the panel will meet every two weeks to ensure farmers' concerns are addressed and noted that some problems stemmed from policies of the previous YSRCP government.

"Some problems cropped up due to decisions of the previous government, which are being resolved one by one. There are a few issues with farmers' plots covering 700 acres. So far, 98 per cent of plots have been allocated," he said.

He added that the cabinet sub-committee will make final decisions on registering assigned lands, which will be completed within 90 days.

Chandra Sekhar also assured that roads, drainage, streetlights, and other infrastructure works will begin in January 2026 across 25 villages in the Amaravati region.