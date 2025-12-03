AP Congress Leader Booked For Encroaching Government Land In Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police have registered a case against Sheikh Basheed, a Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly occupying 400 square yards of government land on Road No. 70, Jubilee Hills, using bogus documents. Basheed, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the Congress candidate from the Rajampet constituency, is also known for acting in and producing small-budget films.

According to the police, he had not only set up a container on the land but had also installed CCTV cameras around it. On November 25, when Shaikpet Mandal Revenue officials were inspecting government lands, they discovered that a container had been placed on the encroached plot adjacent to Dibber International School and that blue sheets and CCTV cameras had been installed around the area.

When officials examined the documents presented by Basheed, he produced papers linked to Survey No. 5 in Raidurgam, which were not connected to the Jubilee Hills land.

Based on a complaint by the Shaikpet mandal revenue officials, Jubilee Hills police registered a criminal case against Basheed and have begun an investigation.