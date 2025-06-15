AP: 143 Gurukul Students Clear NEET

Nellore: As many as 143 students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukul schools have passed NEET-2025 and 32 of them are expected to secure MBBS seats, social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced on Sunday.

The minister said the number of JEE/NEET coaching centres in Gurukul schools has increased from three to 10 under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasised the CM’s vision is to see children from poor families becoming doctors and engineers.





The minister urged students to make the most of the opportunities provided by the government.



He contrasted this with the previous regime, alleging Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration exploited the poor through “cheap liquor", but the current government was empowering students by allocating Rs 10,000 crore to schemes like “Thalliki Vandanam”.



