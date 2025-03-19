Anyone involved in drugs cases will not be spared: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The State government would not spare anyone involved in drug-related crimes, regardless of their position or influence. In the past year alone, it seized drugs worth Rs.148 crore and has taken rigorous action against drug suppliers, reinforcing its dedication to eradicate drug trafficking and protecting the public from the harmful effects of drugs.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while presenting the budget in the State Assembly. He proposed an allocation of Rs.10,188 crore for the Home department in the budget.

According to Bhatti Vikramarka, the protection of justice and the legal system was crucial for the successful implementation of development and welfare programs in the state. The government is focusing primarily on technology based policing, developing the necessary infrastructure to provide transparent, friendly, fast, and efficient services to the public.

To support police officers who diligently fulfill their duties, ensuring they have peace of mind regarding their children's education, the government has approved the establishment of the Young India Police Residential School in Manchirevula village, Ranga Reddy district.

This institution will be modeled after Sainik Schools. This school will be equipped with international standard infrastructure, sports facilities, and accommodation amenities. The school will offer admissions not only for the children of police personnel but also for the children of fallen police heroes, fire services, excise, special protection, and prison department staff, ensuring a quality education for them.

The daily wage of home guards at the field level has been increased from Rs.921 to Rs.1,000 to enhance their financial well-being. Additionally, in the event of a natural death or accidental death while on duty, the families of home guards will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs.5 lakh. This initiative aims to provide financial stability and support to their families, offering a safety net during challenging circumstances.

As part of the initiative to establish a drug-free Telangana, the State IT Department and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) have collaborated to develop the Mitra App. This app enables parents and teachers to identify early behavioural indicators of drug use among students, allowing for timely intervention.

Utilizing artificial intelligence, the app is currently being used in 1,000 schools across Hyderabad region. The government plans to expand the app's services statewide. The State government is committed to taking a firm and uncompromising approach to drug control.