Anyone Glorifying Naxal Ideology is an Offender: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the urban naxals keep saying they fight anti-people policies.

“If that is true, why are they still sitting in nominated and commission posts under the Congress government? The Congress government hasn’t fulfilled even a single major promise including Rs.2,500 for women, and Rs.4,000 for pensioners apart from assurances given to employees or students. Why are these so-called urban naxals not agitating now?” he said.

“Anyone who supports the gun or glorifies Naxal ideology is also an offender. We have always been clear, whether in power or not, the BJP opposes Maoism,” he said, adding that India has become the world’s 4th largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Hindutva is the breath I live on. If it’s not in my voice, it means my breath ended. With Hindutva, we will build the momentum to bring BJP to power in Telangana. The seats in GHMC went from four to 48 seats because of Hindutva,” Sanjay explained.

Stating that the Prime Minister ensuring welfare to all - Muslims, Christians, everyone, he sought to know as why aren’t Muslims voting for BJP? “Why do they unite in mosques during elections to vote against us? If 12 per cent can vote together, why shouldn’t 80 per cent Hindus become a united vote bank?” he asked.

“Let’s all take Hindutva door to door and bring Ram Rajya in Telangana,” he added.