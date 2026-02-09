Any CM of Telangana Will Need AIMIM Support: Owaisi

Karimnagar: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday asserted that any Chief Minister of Telangana would require the support of the Majlis party, addressing a public meeting ahead of the municipal elections at Velama Grounds in Karimnagar district.

Targeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Owaisi claimed that the Congress could not have won the Jubilee Hills seat without tactical support from the AIMIM. He alleged that the Congress had failed to deliver on minority welfare, stating that only 38 per cent of the Rs 3,500 crore allocated in the Budget for minorities had been released.

He also criticised the BJP for fielding Muslim candidates in Karimnagar, describing the move as an attempt to counter the AIMIM’s influence. He alleged that the BJP’s political strategy revolved around targeting the Owaisi brothers and claimed that the party lacked relevance without such attacks.

Owaisi said the AIMIM’s agenda was not confined to any one community and cited the party’s support for honorariums to temple priests along with Imams and Mauzans. He promised to develop Karimnagar and said efforts would be made to reclaim 55 acres of alleged encroached Waqf land, which he claimed was in the possession of local BRS leaders, for minority welfare purposes.

He further said that a Minority Study Circle would be established for youth if the AIMIM won all 15 divisions it was contesting in the municipal elections. Owaisi predicted that the political landscape in Karimnagar would change and said the AIMIM would emerge stronger in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Calling upon voters to reject the Congress, BJP and BRS, he alleged that the three parties were indistinguishable in their approach and accused them of misleading the public.