Giant Antonov An-124 Cargo Aircraft Lands at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recently welcomed the Antonov An-124 Ruslan, one of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, showcasing its ability to manage some of the most challenging airlift operations. Powered by four turbofan engines and known for its long-range capabilities, the Antonov An-124 is designed to carry massive and complex loads, including military hardware and humanitarian aid.

Aviation enthusiasts witnessed a spectacular moment as the giant aircraft touched down on RGIA’s runway, reaffirming Hyderabad’s position as a key hub for international cargo movement.



