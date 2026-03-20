Anti-Narcotics Team to Join Hands with Parents to Fight Drug Battle

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) has initiated a programme to identify and reform drug users by involving their families, with officials reporting partial success in early outcomes.

According to Sandeep Shandilya, Director-General of TGNAB and EAGLE Force, around 50 per cent of identified consumers gave up drugs after being informed that their names had surfaced during narco-testing, while the others continued substance use.

“The concept involves getting drug consumers to take tests either via family members or with the guidance of TGNAB teams. Parents have played a major role in counselling the drug users,” Shandilya told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday. He said the bureau was encouraging parents to admit their children to de-addiction centres (DACs) once drug use is identified.

Under Section 64A of the NDPS Act, consumers who undergo treatment and obtain certification from government doctors at DACs may seek immunity from prosecution. Shandilya said the programme marked a shift from focusing solely on suppliers and peddlers to addressing demand through rehabilitation. “Earlier, we only used to focus on suppliers, peddlers who sometimes gave us misleading information. We realised that they are not trustworthy,” he added.

“Telangana is the first state to focus on consumers or addicts. This approach will give a ray of hope to drug consumers to reintegrate into society,” Shandilya said. The GO was brought after a great struggle by the coordination committee, the Centre and the state government and NGOs, he said. “I thank committee members, superintendent of Telangana Institute of Mental Sciences, Erragadda, Director of Medical Education, the health minister, principal secretary and senior doctors,” he said.

He said safeguards have been built into the system to prevent misuse. “Consciously to avoid any bad practice, GO 4 only empowers specialist doctors to issue a certificate. Once the certificate is issued, the drug user can petition the court seeking immunity from prosecution. The decision has been taken not only to prevent the new generation from drug abuse. Our target is to break the narcotic supply chain,” he added.

Officials said around 200 cases have been shortlisted in which drug suppliers and peddlers identified consumers.

The bureau expressed concern over rising drug use, citing 2019 estimates of over 10 lakh users in the state, with numbers likely to have increased since. “Our main challenge is to get nasha-mukt Telangana by weaning away over 20 lakh consumers.”