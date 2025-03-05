Anti-Maoist Posters Surface in Agency Areas

Kothagudem: Anti-Maoist posters, spotted at Anishettipally Cross Road, Gattumalla, and Bangari Chiluka in Lakshmi Devipally mandal on Wednesday, have once again stirred anxiety among local residents. Claimed by the Tribal Youth Association, the posters urge citizens to report any suspicious activities to the police and emphasise the importance of maintaining peace.

The posters, which feature slogans such as “No to Maoists … Yes to Development,” call for community cooperation with law enforcement to safeguard a peaceful life.