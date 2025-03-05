 Top
Anti-Maoist Posters Surface in Agency Areas

DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 9:08 PM IST

The posters, which feature slogans such as “No to Maoists Yes to Development,” call for community cooperation with law enforcement to safeguard a peaceful life.

Anti-Maoists posters seen at Anishettipally Crossroads in Lakshmi devipally mandal of Kothagudem district on Wednesday. (DC)

Kothagudem: Anti-Maoist posters, spotted at Anishettipally Cross Road, Gattumalla, and Bangari Chiluka in Lakshmi Devipally mandal on Wednesday, have once again stirred anxiety among local residents. Claimed by the Tribal Youth Association, the posters urge citizens to report any suspicious activities to the police and emphasise the importance of maintaining peace.

