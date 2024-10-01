Anti-Larvae Ops to Begin From Tomorrow

Hyderabad:The GHMC on Tuesday directed authorities to conduct an anti-larvae operation beginning from October 3 to prevent chikungunya cases.

Nearly 100 houses where chikungunya cases were found and mosquito breeding centres were identified. Anti-larval operations and fogging will be implemented at locations where stagnant water is present.



Representatives from residential welfare associations will visit locked houses, construction sites, function halls, and open plots to raise awareness about preventative measures. This includes cleaning and maintaining water tanks, drums, and coolers.



In a coordinated effort, district medical and health officers from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal districts were instructed to test chikungunya cases reported in private hospitals. Daily case details received from these facilities will be sent to the chief entomologist's office which will trigger immediate anti-larval operations, fogging, and pyrethrum sprays to combat the spread of chikungunya.



The GHMC urged residents to actively participate in these preventive measures to help ensure the health and safety of the community.

