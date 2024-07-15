Anti-graft Team Fails to Take Government’s Permission to Question Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar continues to avoid the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe, despite key accused Shiva Balakrishna, former director of HMDA, allegedly confessing to Kumar’s involvement in corruption and the amassing of illegal assets.

Balakrishna was arrested by ACB officials for allegedly acquiring properties through corrupt practices, particularly by granting permissions to various real estate firms to construct buildings within HMDA limits.

During his interrogation, Balakrishna confessed to amassing illegal assets with the support of Kumar.

According to M. Padmanabha Reddy, the Secretary of the Forum for Good Governance, the ACB must seek permission from the state government to question and prosecute IAS officers. The Chief Minister or the Chief Secretary holds the final authority to grant permission for questioning any IAS and IPS officers based on allegations.

However, the ACB has not sought permission to question Kumar in connection with Balakrishna's alleged irregularities case, despite the accused naming him in his confession.

Practising advocate Madhav Kumar M. opined that the CBI should handle cases involving IAS, IPS, or any other central service officers following complaints. “If an IAS officer is involved in any offences or irregularities, the government can call for a CBI probe or submit the case to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for an internal audit to uncover the facts.”