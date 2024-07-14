Anti-defection law was grossly misused by the BRS regime

Hyderabad: In a blatant misuse of the anti-defection law, 38 MLAs and 18 MLCs from Opposition parties joined the BRS between 2014 and 2023 but none was disqualified. Indeed, some were rewarded with ministerial berths.

Though MLAs and MLCs did not join in groups to meet the stipulated norm of two-thirds legislators changing party in one-go to seek merger with the party, they were joining to escape disqualification, 'mergers' of opposition parties with the BRS were done both in the Legislative Assembly and Council.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who defected from the Telugu Desam, was inducted as a Cabinet minister in 2015 even while he was still with the TD, highlighting how anti-defection was brazenly violated during the previous BRS government.

The anti-defection law was implemented only when the issue boomeranged and legislators from the BRS defected to the Congress.

Three BRS MLCs — K. Yadav Reddy, R. Bhoopathi Reddy and Sabavat Ramulu — were disqualified for defecting to the Congress in January 2019 within days of the BRS filing petitions with the Council chairman K. Swamy Goud.

But no opposition MLA or MLC was disqualified for joining the BRS and disqualification petitions filed by opposition parties were kept pending until mergers with the BRS happened or the tenure of legislators had ended.

After losing power in Telangana, the BRS is raising a hue and cry over violation of the anti-defection law after at least seven of its MLAs and an equal number of MLCs defected to the Congress in the past seven months.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed that the party had strictly followed the Constitution and never encouraged defections. He claimed that the BRS allowed the merger of opposition MLAs, only if two-thirds of them supported the move, which is constitutionally valid.

An analysis of the mergers engineered by the BRS exposes the real story.

During the BRS government’s second term from 2018 December to December 2023, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was merged with the BRSLP in June 2019 on the grounds that 12 Congress MLAs out of its total of 18, representing two-thirds, had joined the BRS in one go. But, the reality was that these Congress MLAs joined the BRS one after the other from March to June 2019.

The Congress filed disqualification petitions against every defected MLA whenever but no action was taken. When the defection number touched 12 and met the two-third majority norm, they were merged with the BRS.