Another group-1 mains candidate caught for malpractice

For the second successive day, a malpractice incident has been reported during the Telangana Group-I mains examination. This time, a candidate at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women, Hyderabad, was caught with handwritten slips in his possession during the Paper-V, science and technology and data interpretation, held on Saturday.



The candidate was found in possession of suspicious material before the question papers were distributed. The invigilator detected the handwritten slips, and upon further investigation, it was confirmed that the material had no relevance to any of the questions in the examination. As a result, the candidate was not allowed to sit for the exam.

This comes just a day after a similar malpractice was reported at CVR College of Engineering, where another candidate was debarred for copying content from her palm and possessing doubtful material stuck to her sari.

Authorities are treating both cases seriously, as per the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act, 1997, and immediate action is being initiated.

Meanwhile, TGPSC successfully conducted the examination across 46 centres in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Approximately, 21,181 out of the 31,383 registered candidates appeared for the Paper-V exam, making for 67.4 per cent attendance.