Another Dr B.R. Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund?

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 7:47 PM GMT
The image shared by the civic body's post on X shows Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on a square pedestal inscribed with "Educate, Agitate, Organize".

A low stone wall surrounds the platform, with steps on either side.

In the second image, (bottom right), there is a semi-circular replica of the old Parliament building, designed with pillars and arches.

A separate structure features a globe with an open book atop it and a hand, writing while three figures below appear to have been reading.

#GHMC plans to honour him with this Parliament replica, celebrating his role in shaping India's Constitution and democracy near its headquarters.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
