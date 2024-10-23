Another Dr B.R. Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund?

The image shared by the civic body's post on X shows Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on a square pedestal inscribed with "Educate, Agitate, Organize".



A low stone wall surrounds the platform, with steps on either side.

In the second image, (bottom right), there is a semi-circular replica of the old Parliament building, designed with pillars and arches.

A separate structure features a globe with an open book atop it and a hand, writing while three figures below appear to have been reading.

#GHMC plans to honour him with this Parliament replica, celebrating his role in shaping India's Constitution and democracy near its headquarters.