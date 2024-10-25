Another complaint lodged with ED against IAS officer Amoy Kumar

Hyderabad: A fresh complaint was lodged with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against IAS officer D. Amoy Kumar in connection with allotment of 100 acres of land worth Rs 1,000 crore located at Tatti Annaram of Abdulpurmet in Rangareddy district.

In the complaint, Madhuranagar Plots Owners Association said that one Suraya Yar Jung was the pattedar of the 104 acres of land located in Survey Nos 63, 68, 90, 91, 94, 95, 97, 98, 100, 101, 108, 109, 110 and 111 of Tatti Annaram in Abdullapurmet mandal (formerly part of Hayathnagar mandal).

Mutation was ordered on June 6, 1951, substituting the name of one Maddi Satyanarayana as the pattadar.

Satyanarayana Reddy and his brother Maddi Bal Reddy were recorded as pattadars and possessors of the land bearing Sy. No. 108 to 111 admeasuring 70 acres and 39 guntas in Khasra Pahani. Neither Suraya Yar Khan nor his successors were ever in possession of the land since then, the complaint said.



In 1980, Satyanarayana Reddy and Bal Reddy appointed one M.V. Ranga Chary as attorney under a registered GPA document bearing No. 128 on August 18, 1980, entrusting various powers upon him including the power to alienate the land.

After obtaining exemption from ULC authorities, Ranga Chary developed the land into residential layout, comprising more than 800 plots under the name of Bhagyalakshminagar colony after obtaining a sanctioned layout.



The purchasers of the plots formed an association, Madhuranagar Plot Owners Welfare Association, and started their legal fight. When Amoy Kumar was collector of Rangareddy district, there allegedly were many irregularities in the treatment of the land. The victims asked the ED to probe the case and Amoy Kumar’s role and take appropriate action.