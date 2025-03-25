Another Cadaver Likely Found in Ongoing Rescue Operations at SLBC Tunnel

Hyderabad: It has been a month since rescue operations began inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. So far, one cadaver has been recovered, and another has been identified. The staff had noticed a foul odour and carried out excavations at a location different from the previously identified D1 and D2 areas. The authorities have not yet confirmed this new development. Officials are currently inside the tunnel to verify the findings.

If additional remains are discovered, the cadaver is expected to be removed by evening. Eight people were trapped after a portion of the SLBC tunnel collapsed.



