Another BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi Joins Congress

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 July 2024 6:27 AM GMT
Another BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi Joins Congress
BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: In an another setback to BRS party, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi has joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday. With his joining, the number of MLAs from BRS who switched their loyalties to Congress rose to 9.

Along with MLA, Corporators and supporters have also joined the Congress party.

Nagender Yadav, Uppalapati Srikanth, Manjula Raghunath Reddy, Narne Srinivas were among the corporators who have joined the party.


