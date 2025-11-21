Another Accident Kill 2, Injures 6 on Chevella Road

Hyderabad: Over a fortnight after a deadly collision of a truck and a bus killed 17 people on the Chevella road, two people died and six others were injured on Friday after two cars collided head-on near the Taj Circle on the Chevella-Kanakamamidi route in Moinabad.

According to Moinabad inspector G. Pavan Kumar, the deceased were identified as Shaikh Kareem, the driver of one of the cars, and Lokesh, a photographer. The crash occurred around 7.30 a.m. when Kareem’s car, a WagonR, was heading towards Chevella from the city for a wedding photoshoot, while the other car was returning to Hyderabad after travelling from Tandur in Vikarabad district.

Police said Kareem was overspeeding and allegedly driving rashly when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the oncoming car on the divider-less stretch. The front portions of both vehicles were mangled. Kareem and Lokesh, who was seated beside him, died on the spot. Their co-passengers, Akhil and Baburao, sustained injuries and are reported to be stable.

In the second car, the driver, Venkatesh, is “alive but not responsive”, while Roja, Vamshidhar Reddy, Sujatha and another Venkatesh are stable; Sujatha suffered fractures in her leg.

The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital, and the bodies were moved to the Chevella mortuary for autopsy.

The police inspector said the exact cause of the crash is still being verified. “Kareem appears to have swerved right, leading to the collision. There was no turn at that point, so it is unclear why he moved that way,” he said.

A pothole was present at the spot, similar to the one near the recent Chevella accident site, but police ruled out its role. “The pothole was on the other car’s side. A passenger in the WagonR told us Kareem was overspeeding,” the inspector said. Kareem was driving for a private cab company, not a ride-hailing app.

Another official said the route has become a death trap. “We see at least five accidents every month. The road is narrow and lacks proper signboards and dividers,” he said.

Two JCBs were used to remove the cars from the accident spot. A case has been registered under Section 106 of the BNS (causing death by negligence) against Kareem. Further investigation is underway.