Anonymous Letter Targets BRS Leadership

Karimnagar: An anonymous open letter addressed to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has gone viral on social media, sending ripples through local political circles in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Titled “Forgive us Ramanna, we cannot vote for the Car symbol”, the letter reflects resentment against local leadership and alleged corruption, raising questions about voter sentiment in what has long been considered a BRS stronghold.

Penned by a self-described “self-respecting voter,” the letter apologises to Rao personally while launching a scathing attack on his subordinates. It accuses local leaders of siphoning commissions from welfare schemes, indulging in “tent politics” (Gudarala Rajakeeyam), and corruption in Bathukamma saree contracts and real estate deals.

The emotional core of the letter highlights the plight of Sircilla’s weavers, alleging they continue to struggle while leaders amass wealth. Terming the BRS a “steering-less car driven by reckless drivers,” the writer concludes that voters must prioritise self-respect over party loyalty.

While BRS supporters dismissed the letter as a conspiracy, political analysts said it captures a genuine undercurrent of resentment that could influence electoral outcomes.