Annual Brahmotsavams Begin at Yadagirigutta Temple

Nalgonda: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta started on Wednesday with priests chanting swasti vachanam and performing special rituals.

The temple was decorated with flowers and illumination for the festival, which will be held from February 18 to February 28.

Priests performed nijabhishekam and Vishwaksena aradhana in the morning amid Vedic chants. Ankurarpana was conducted in the evening as per tradition. Samprokshana was performed at the temple and along the mada veedulu before the commencement of the rituals. In addition to the temple priests, 100 rithwiks have been invited for the conduct of the ceremonies.

Dwajarohanam, marking the formal beginning of the Brahmotsavams, will be held at 11 am on February 19, followed by bheri puja at 6.30 pm. The presiding deity will be adorned in different alankarams during the festival, including Matsyavataram on February 20, Vatapatra Sai on February 21, Sri Krishna avataram on February 22 and Govardhana Giri alankaram on February 23. Erdukolu utsavam will be conducted on February 24.

The celestial wedding of the deity will take place at 9.30 pm on February 25. Rathotsavam will be held on February 26 and Chakrateertham at 9.30 am on February 27. The festivities will conclude with Ashtothara Shataghatabhishekam.

Temple executive officer Bhavani Shanker said arrangements have been made with an allocation of ₹2 crore for the conduct of the Brahmotsavams. He said adequate laddu prasadam would be made available in view of the expected rush of devotees.