Ankapur Desi chicken demand unfazed by bird flu

Nizamabad:The state’s poultry industry has taken a severe hit over the past two months due to a bird flu outbreak, but consumers remain devoted to the Ankapur Desi chicken — a traditional country chicken prized for its taste and quality.

In the progressive village of Ankapur in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district, where the local chicken culture began three decades ago, chicken enthusiasts have continued to flock to Ankapur chicken centres despite the challenges facing the broader poultry market. Organisers report that meeting the high demand has become increasingly difficult as traditional broiler chicken has fallen out of favour amid health concerns.

"We are taking extra efforts to source desi chickens directly from villages and tribal thandas," said Laxman Goud, an Ankapur chicken centre organiser from Perkit village in Armoor mandal. "Customers have completely ignored broiler chicken over the last two months and continue to prefer our Ankapur Desi chicken," he added. The centre serves 1 kg of Ankapur chicken accompanied by 1 kg of BPT rice, charging approximately Rs 1,100 per kg.

Across the region, several Ankapur chicken centres have been established in key locations such as Nizamabad, Armoor, Hyderabad, and along national highways. Orders are prepared within an hour to meet the ever-growing demand, with some centres offering farm-based chicken options at slightly lower prices, ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 850 per kg.

Raja Reddy, a long-time patron and senior citizen, noted, "Even though some chickens died in villages due to the bird flu, we have continued to rely on Ankapur chicken centres. It’s become a part of our tradition."

In Hyderabad, Gangadhar Goud of the Kompally-based centre stated that business has remained robust, with sales of Ankapur chicken holding steady and even an increase in broiler chicken orders on the horizon. "We are serving Ankapur chicken for Rs 850 per kg, and I hope that normal chicken dishes will pick up soon," he said.