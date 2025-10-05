Anjan Out Of Race, Congress JH Candidate In A Week

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is likely to announce the party’s candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll within a week. The three-member ministers’ committee has already recommended four names and submitted the list of probables to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday.

AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud reviewed the list on Sunday. Party sources said Meenakshi and Mahesh Kumar Goud, in consultation with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, shortlisted three out of four names and referred them to the AICC for final selection.

The ministers’ committee, comprising Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and Gaddam Vivek, is learnt to have recommended four candidates — V. Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and C.N. Reddy.

According to party insiders, the state leadership dropped Anjan Kumar Yadav from the shortlist, citing his defeat from Musheerabad in the 2023 Assembly polls and the subsequent nomination of his son M. Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha under the MLAs’ quota in April 2024.

As part of the bypoll preparations, Natarajan and Goud held a meeting on Sunday with party incharges and coordinators. Natarajan assured leaders that the party high command would announce the candidate soon and urged all cadres to work in unison to secure a Congress victory, regardless of the nominee.

She stressed that the high command is attaching top priority to the Jubilee Hills bypoll and indicated that the performance of party leaders during the election would be closely reviewed. She also hinted that the outcome of this review would play a key role in determining future opportunities within the party and the government.