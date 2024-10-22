Animal welfare activist files case against Bigg Boss Star Gangavva, YouTuber Raju

Karimnagar: Adulapuram Goutham, an animal welfare activist affiliated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India, has lodged a complaint with the Jagtial forest department against Telugu ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Gangavva and YouTuber Raju, alleging that the duo had violated the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, by using an Indian parakeet in their TV programme titled ‘My Village Show’.

Goutham said the video, titled ‘Gangavva Chiluka Panchagam’ and uploaded on the YouTube channel on May 20, 2022, featured Gangavva and Raju using the parakeet for astrological purposes, at Lambadipally of Mallial mandal.

Indian parakeets are classified under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which safeguards them from exploitation and harm. Goutham emphasised that using protected birds for entertainment purposes constituted a breach of the Act’s provisions.

Responding to the complaint, forest range officer (FRO) P. Padma Rao told Deccan Chronicle that an investigation was initiated. It was revealed that Raju had obtained the Indian parakeet from a street astrologer near the Kondagattu temple.

In his written statement, Raju admitted ignorance of the Wildlife Protection Act’s applicability. “We used the bird solely for the show and did not intend to harm it. This was our first mistake, and we assure the authorities that it will not happen again. We are committed to raising awareness about wildlife protection,” Raju explained.

FRO Padma Rao added, “We tried to contact Gangavva but she was participating in the ‘Bigg Boss’ show. A detailed report has been prepared and submitted to higher authorities to determine the appropriate course of action.”