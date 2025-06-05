Animal Lovers Seek Deer Park At Sarampet As Ring Road Cuts Through Habitat

Nalgonda: Calls for the establishment of a deer park in Marriguda mandal have intensified after officials confirmed that the proposed alignment of the Regional Ring Road passes through the primary habitat of nearly 1,000 deer. Concerned villagers warn that the new roadway could endanger the area’s protected wildlife.

According to residents, high concentrations of deer and blackbucks are found in Namapuram, Sarampet, Sheripuram, Lenkalapally, Bheemalapally, and Vattipally villages. “Deer freely roam both residential areas and agricultural fields,” said Kanchukatla Sampath of Namapuram. “Even during summer, they depend on water tubs provided by locals. We’ve never harmed them and ensure they have access to water.”

However, following the Ring Road alignment announcement, property owners in Marriguda have begun erecting barbed-wire fencing around farmlands — both to protect potential future land value and to prevent encroachment. As a result, villagers report multiple incidents in which deer were injured after coming into contact with the new fencing. In addition, three deer were reportedly killed by stray dog attacks over the past three years.

“The deer population seems to be dwindling each year,” Sampath added. “Just last month, I saw 10 to 15 dogs chasing a lone deer across my fields.” Fellow resident Shanagani Yadaiah noted that stray dog numbers have grown dramatically, further threatening the local wildlife. “The forest department must intervene to safeguard the deer,” he said.

Looking ahead, conservationists worry that once the Ring Road is completed, speeding vehicles could pose a serious threat to deer trying to cross the highway. In response, animal lovers are urging authorities to allocate 50 acres of government land at Sarampet for a dedicated deer park. They believe a protected enclosure would preserve the region’s deer population while allowing safer passage around the Ring Road.

Forest department officials acknowledged that no formal proposal to establish a deer park in Marriguda mandal is currently under government consideration. However, they assured villagers that they would implement measures to protect deer within the corridor. “There have been no reported cases of poaching in this area,” a department spokesperson said, adding that patrols and monitoring efforts will be increased once construction of the Regional Ring Road begins.