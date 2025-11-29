Animal Lovers Launch Letter Drive To Revisit SC Stray Dog Order

HYDERABAD: Animal lovers from across the city gathered at the GPO Abids on Saturday morning as part of a nationwide campaign encouraging citizens to post letter petitions to the Supreme Court of India. The petition urges the Court to reconsider its recent order on stray dogs and to adopt a humane and practical solution. The campaign gained momentum through social media, which invited supporters to visit their nearest post office and mail a letter requesting the Supreme Court to review the verdict.

The initiative saw participation not only from animal activists but also from students, lawyers, teachers, and educationists. As the campaign is being conducted nationwide, the letters were written largely in English and Hindi, along with regional languages such as Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, and Urdu, reflecting its national and diverse character. Organisers said the exercise aims to become India’s largest coordinated letter-petition drive to the Supreme Court.

Animal activist Sai Sri said, “Among the many ways to bring an issue of public importance before the Supreme Court, our letter petition represents the deep anguish felt across the country. Ordinary citizens are exercising their constitutional right to respectfully engage with the Court, expressing their reservations about the order dated November 7, 2025 in the community animals suo motu case, through a mechanism created by the Court itself.”

Dog rescuer Sanjeev Nag added, “As an activist and responsible citizen, I am deeply disturbed by the recent SC order. It is unethical and unscientific, violates the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023, opens the door to animal cruelty, and makes state governments the primary enforcers. The order strips animals of their basic rights and effectively makes them permanent prisoners for no fault of theirs.”

He further questioned the feasibility of the Court’s direction: “Where is the infrastructure and budget for states, especially Telangana? If the State Government is asked to pick up dogs, including docile ones, from schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stations, where is the space to house them? How will funds be allocated from an already strained budget? The only practical solution is strong implementation of birth control measures, which civic bodies and government agencies have failed to do all these years.”