 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Angry Victims Torch Moneylender’s House in Nalgonda Over Unpaid Dues

Telangana
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 12:15 PM IST

Over 300 victims vandalize and set fire to Balaji Naik’s house in Padamati Tanda after he allegedly cheated them under the guise of high-interest returns.

Angry Victims Torch Moneylender’s House in Nalgonda Over Unpaid Dues
x
Thick smoke billows from the house set ablaze by the victims. (Photo: X)
Nalgonda: Tension prevailed in Padamati Tanda of Peddha Adisharlapalli mandal on Monday morning after angry victims attacked the house of a local moneylender who allegedly duped them of ₹10 crore.
According to reports, Balaji Naik, a moneylender, had collected large sums of money from locals promising high returns on interest. However, after accumulating nearly ₹10 crore from over 300 people, he allegedly stopped repayments and went into hiding.
Frustrated victims, many of whom had filed police complaints and approached the court, gathered in large numbers today and stormed into Naik’s residence. They reportedly destroyed furniture and set some belongings on fire.
Police rushed to the spot to control the situation and dispersed the crowd. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace Balaji Naik, who remains absconding.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nalgonda news moneylenders 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X