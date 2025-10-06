Andhra Techie Arrested in US

Hyderabad: A man from Vijayawada has been arrested by the police in Cincinnati, Ohio, for attempting to engage in a sexual act with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. The accused, Nalla Likhith, was arrested by Hamilton County police on September 26 and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools. He is being held on a bond of $20,000.

Court records revealed that Likhith had been communicating online with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old child. During the exchange, he reportedly offered the “girl” $100 in exchange for sexual activity. The officer then arranged to meet him, leading to his arrest.

The charge of importuning is a felony offence under Ohio law, referring to soliciting a minor or an adult for sexual activity. Though the total bond amount is $20,000, Likhith is required to pay only $2,000 for release. If granted bail, he will be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor, as per court directives.

According to court filings, Likhith completed his master’s in computer science from the University of Illinois, Springfield, and his bachelor’s degree from SRM University, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. His online profile stated that he was employed as a senior data analyst with a US-based company at the time of his arrest.

2 end lives in separate incidents

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student and a construction worker died by suicide in two unrelated incidents reported in Narsingi and Kukatpally police station limits on Sunday. In the first case, Siddharth, a tenth-grade student living in PBEL City, Rajendranagar, jumped from the ninth floor of Block C and died on the spot.

Police said Siddharth’s family resides in Block B of the same complex. His father, a software engineer originally from Kerala, lodged a complaint with Narsingi police. The reason for the boy’s extreme step remains unclear. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In the second incident under Kukatpally police limits, Kamalesh, 28, a centering worker from Gongulwadi village in Maharashtra, was found hanging in his rented room at Patel Nagar, Moosapet. Police said he had moved to Hyderabad three months ago for work.

After being informed by the site supervisor, Kamalesh’s father rushed to Hyderabad and found his son dead. Based on his complaint, police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem and began an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death.