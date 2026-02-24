Andhra Pradesh Plans 5 Circular Economy Parks, 107 Waste Hubs Across State

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is planning to establish five circular economy parks and 107 waste processing centres across the state, including animal waste processing plants in Visakhapatnam and Guntur with a combined handling capacity of 100 tonnes per day. A real-time dashboard is also being developed to help recycling industries track the availability of raw materials.

A Centre of Excellence on circular economy and recycling is proposed to be set up in Vijayawada, where training, research and awareness programmes will be conducted in partnership with the Swachh Andhra Corporation, the AP Pollution Control Board and CII.

Dry waste across the state is currently being segregated into around 10 categories, including plastic, glass, cardboard and e-waste, and is being channelled directly to recycling industries. Going beyond the 11 categories prescribed by the Central Government, Andhra Pradesh has added animal waste as a 12th category, targeting the estimated 1,300–1,400 tonnes of poultry waste generated daily and converting it into valuable by-products.

The real-time dashboard, expected to go live within the next few months, will enable industries to monitor the availability of recyclable materials across the state.

These initiatives were outlined by Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, the chief guest at a one-day conference on Circular Economy & Green Companies, jointly organised by the AP Pollution Control Board and CII Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said the government’s central goal is sustainable development and that “wealth from waste” is intended to be the driving force behind it. “Industrialists should seize this opportunity and become partners in making Andhra Pradesh an eco-friendly state,” he urged.

Highlighting the urgency of the initiatives, Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad drew attention to the city’s mounting environmental challenges. Citing scientific studies, he said sea levels along Visakhapatnam’s coast have risen by nearly 98 centimetres. He also noted that the city’s Air Quality Index touched 347 on December 19, placing it in the “very poor” category.