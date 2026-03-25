Andhra Govt Urges Investors to Expedite Renewable Energy Projects

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has called on investors to expedite the execution of renewable energy projects and ensure they are commissioned on schedule. During a review meeting held at the Secretariat with representatives of Brookfield-Axis and officials from New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP), the Minister assessed the progress of renewable energy projects under various stages of construction across the state.

"There is a need to accelerate project execution and investors should ensure timely completion while swiftly moving towards commissioning without delays," said Kumar in an official press release on Tuesday.

He urged stakeholders to immediately bring any ground-level challenges to the government's notice for prompt resolution and assured full support to investors.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, the Minister said all necessary facilitation, including land availability, infrastructure and clearances, will be ensured for smooth project implementation.

Directing officials to proactively eliminate bottlenecks, Kumar stressed the importance of creating a seamless environment for renewable energy investments in the state.

He noted that the government is advancing an Integrated Clean Energy Policy to attract large-scale investments and generate employment opportunities. The Minister highlighted that solar, wind and pumped storage projects being developed in the Rayalaseema region are expected to set national benchmarks.

He expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a leader in renewable energy generation upon completion of these projects. Kumar reiterated the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision of transforming the state into the country's "Battery Storage Capital". He noted that the expansion of renewable energy projects will create substantial employment opportunities for local youth.